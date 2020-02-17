UrduPoint.com
Sindh Minister For Education Condoles With Heirs Of PPP's Slain MPA Shahnaz Ansari

Sindh Minister for education Saeed Ghani on Monday has expressed his deep sorrow and grief with the heirs of PPP's MPA Shahnaz Ansari who was shot dead by unknown persons on Saturday evening

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for education Saeed Ghani on Monday has expressed his deep sorrow and grief with the heirs of PPP's MPA Shahnaz Ansari who was shot dead by unknown persons on Saturday evening.

According to a hand out issued here,provincial Minister visited Naushehroferoze and condoled with the family members of Shahnaz Ansari. Talking to Media he termed killing of MPA Shahnaz Ansari a terrorism.

He said that this incident occurred due to security lapse which was not given to slain MPA despite her request for providing security. Minister said that police have claimed to arrest some suspects in connection with incident while efforts were underway to held remaining culprits. He said that main accused would also apprehended soon. Meanwhile condemning killing of a renowned journalist Aziz Memon Minister said that culprits behind murder of Aziz Memon would also put behind the bars soon.

