Sindh Minister For Education Sardar Ali Shah Chairs Meeting Of Education Works Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 07:29 PM

Sindh Minister for education Sardar Ali Shah chairs meeting of education works department

Sindh Minister or Education and mineral development Syed Sardar Ali Shah presided over a meeting of education works department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Sindh Minister or Education and mineral development Syed Sardar Ali Shah presided over a meeting of education works department.

Secretary school education Zahid Ali Abbasi, Executive Engineers and other officers also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister was briefed about on-going different projects of education works.

Minister directed to complete projects of Schools and other buildings at earliest.

Minister stressed the need for preparing effective strategy for rehabilitation of flood affected Schools and submits progress report on daily basis and share pictures of projects expedited through digitalized media. Minister directed to complete for preparing effective strategy for rehabilitation of flood

