Sindh Minister For Energy, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh For Early Completion Of Power Plants In Thar Coal (block One)

Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:32 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ):Sindh Minister for Energy, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh has urged Thar Nova and Thal Energy, the two power plant companies, to ensure early completion of their projects following the approval of water supply to them via left bank outfall drain(LBOD).

Chairing a meeting here on Friday to review steps being taken for needed water supply to under construction power plants in Thar Coal (block one), he said provincial government has approved the scheme and process of laying the water supply lines from LBOD to the site has already been initiated.

"Thar Coal Power Plants are important components of our national development program hence no compromise will be made in their early and quality completion," said the minister for energy.

Imtiaz A Shaikh said to further streamline the coal generated power plants in block one as well block two of Thar Coal adequate arrangements are being made to meet their water needs without any interruption.

Mentioning that 44 cubic feet per second (cusec) water is required for all already functional and under construction power plants in the area, provincial minister said work is also fast underway to carry water from Makhifarsh Canal to Nabisar area in Thar.

"I am confident that this would further encourage the investment companies and help meet the power needs of the country," he said.

The meeting among others was also attended by Special Assistant for Irrigation to the Sindh Chief Minister, Ashfaq Memon, Chairperson of Sindh Planning and Development Board, Naheed Shah, Sindh Secretary for Energy, Mussadaq A Khan, Sindh Secretary for Irrigation, Said Ahmed Manganjio and representativecoal power plant companies.

