UrduPoint.com

Sindh Minister For Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheik Directs To Expedite Work On Lakhra Coal Mines

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheik directs to expedite work on Lakhra Coal Mines

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheik on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to expedite the work on Lakhra Coal Mines and to maintain transparenc

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheik on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to expedite the work on Lakhra Coal Mines and to maintain transparency.

He issued these directives while chairing the 21st board meeting of Sindh Lakhra Coal Mining Company at his office here.

It was approved to give the area of Lakhra Coal Mining through auction with the approval of the competent authority.

The meeting also approved to give the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer to DG Coal Mines Development Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro.

The speed of work on Lakhra Coal Mines and other important issues were also discussed in detail.

Imtiaz Sheikh as Chairman/Director of Energy department, Abu Bakr Madani Director/Secretary of Energy Sindh, Sajid Jamal Abro Director / Secretary Finance, Independent Director Ayaz Dawood, Independent Director Mir Muhammad Pahor, Director/Managing Director (TCEB) Khadim Hussain Chana and CEO Director General Coal Mines Development Mushtaq Ahmad Soomro also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Company

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid to approach court against Mohsin Naq ..

Sheikh Rashid to approach court against Mohsin Naqvi

9 minutes ago
 US to Send 31 M1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine in Deal V ..

US to Send 31 M1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine in Deal Valued at $400Mln - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Arts Council announces free training for young peo ..

Arts Council announces free training for young people interested in IT: Presiden ..

30 seconds ago
 Pakistan worst affected by climate crisis: Federal ..

Pakistan worst affected by climate crisis: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviat ..

7 minutes ago
 SAU VC emphasizes effective implementation thalass ..

SAU VC emphasizes effective implementation thalassemia legislation

32 seconds ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Azam Khan revie ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Azam Khan reviews financial, economic situati ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.