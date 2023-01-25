Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheik directs to expedite work on Lakhra Coal Mines

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheik on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to expedite the work on Lakhra Coal Mines and to maintain transparenc

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheik on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to expedite the work on Lakhra Coal Mines and to maintain transparency.

He issued these directives while chairing the 21st board meeting of Sindh Lakhra Coal Mining Company at his office here.

It was approved to give the area of Lakhra Coal Mining through auction with the approval of the competent authority.

The meeting also approved to give the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer to DG Coal Mines Development Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro.

The speed of work on Lakhra Coal Mines and other important issues were also discussed in detail.

Imtiaz Sheikh as Chairman/Director of Energy department, Abu Bakr Madani Director/Secretary of Energy Sindh, Sajid Jamal Abro Director / Secretary Finance, Independent Director Ayaz Dawood, Independent Director Mir Muhammad Pahor, Director/Managing Director (TCEB) Khadim Hussain Chana and CEO Director General Coal Mines Development Mushtaq Ahmad Soomro also attended the meeting.