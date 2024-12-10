Open Menu

Sindh Minister For Energy, Planning And Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Highlights Investment Opportunities In Alternate Energy

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 11:11 PM

Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah highlights investment opportunities in alternate energy

Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, highlighting lucrative investment opportunities in energy sector on Tuesday assured optimum facilities to encourage investment in alternate energy and Thar Coal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, highlighting lucrative investment opportunities in energy sector on Tuesday assured optimum facilities to encourage investment in alternate energy and Thar Coal.

The minister expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of Chinese investors, in which detailed discussions were held on matters of mutual interest, investment and transfer of technology, said a statement issued here.

Nasir Shah briefed the Chinese delegation in detail about investment in the energy sector and said that the sector offers attractive opportunities for foreign and domestic investors and profitable investments can be made in the Thar Coal Field and alternative energy sector. “The Sindh government will provide all possible cooperation, assistance in documentation and all facilities regarding land,” he assured.

There are 185 billion tons of coal reserves in Sindh province and 175 billion ton of them were present in Thar Coal field that is located at a distance of 395 kilometers from Karachi and covering an area of 9100 square kilometers, he informed.

The meeting was further informed that 12 blocks, stretched over an area of 1235 square kilometers, were under development in Thar Coal field and each block has the capacity to generate 4 to 5 thousand megawatts of electricity for 30 years.

There are strong ties between the Chinese and Pakistani governments and people, he said and offered the Chinese delegation full support by Sindh government to investors for establishing solar panel manufacturing facility in the province.

The Chinese investors expressed interest in investing in various fields of the energy sector. The Chinese delegation included Wang Xin of Wind Power, Xo Zhingang of Solar Energy Companies and other investors.

Secretary Energy Musaddiq Ahmed Khan, MD Thar Coal Energy board Tariq Ali Shah, DG Coal Mines Naseem Al-Ghani Sahto, COO Sindh Energy Holding Company Tufail Ahmed Khoso and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Technology Electricity China Thar Company Nasir All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

2 minutes ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

17 minutes ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

17 minutes ago
 SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, ..

SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars

17 minutes ago
 All evidence available against PTI for creating un ..

All evidence available against PTI for creating unrest on May 9: Minister for De ..

17 minutes ago
 Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours ..

Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours'

17 minutes ago
Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, ..

Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, improve communication

18 minutes ago
 170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon ..

170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..

45 minutes ago
 District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue cas ..

District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad

45 minutes ago
 Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen c ..

Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border

45 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senato ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..

44 minutes ago
 Two killed, one injured in road accident

Two killed, one injured in road accident

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan