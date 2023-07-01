Open Menu

Sindh Minister For Energy Visits Power Supply Restore Work Near Garhi Yaseen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2023 | 08:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Saturday visited the site of restoration work of High Power transmission towers near Garhi Yaseen (Shikarpur), on the instructions of former President and Co-chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari.

Talking to the journalists, he said that he is under his supervision to solve the power crisis from five days in Shikarpur, Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot and other areas.

Imtiaz Shaikh said that the work of the high power transmission poles was reviewed. Due to the severe storm, more than 9 power poles of the high tension line fell to the ground, he added.

Sindh Minister for Energy said the SEPCO staff are working hard day and night to restore the electricity despite the intense heat.

He said that Electricity supply will be ensured on a permanent basis till tonight. Imtiaz Sheikh announced a big relief for the suffering of the citizens due to non-supply of electricity. The restoration orders have been given to the CEO SEPCO.

He also said that the people suffered due to the collapse of the 132 kV high tension poles due to the heavy storm in the area, for which they apologize to the people. On this occasion, along with Sindh Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, CEO SEPCO Saeed Ahmed Dawich, Chairman BoD SEPCO Lal Bux Pathan, Chief Engineer Manzoor Soomro, MPA Sardar Zulfikar Ali Kamario, Union Leader Nisar Ahmed Sheikh and others were present.

