UrduPoint.com

Sindh Minister For Fisheries And Livestock Abdul Bari Patafi Inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Sindh Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Abdul Bari Patafi inaugurates spring tree plantation campaign

Sindh Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Abdul Bari Patafi on Wednesday said farmers should plant more saplings on their land and come towards agro-forestry that would not only increase their income but also protect the country from environmental pollution

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Abdul Bari Patafi on Wednesday said farmers should plant more saplings on their land and come towards agro-forestry that would not only increase their income but also protect the country from environmental pollution.

He said this while addressing an inaugural ceremony of the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign on the premises of Rashdi Farm Naudero (Larkana), organized by the Chamber of Agriculture Larkana.

He said that it was our mission to plant a maximum number of trees, and it should be expanded further. He said Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto wants to make Sindh a lush and green valley. To advance its mission and make Sindh greener, farmers should support in planting more saplings, he added.

The minister said that trees play an important role in society's changing environment atmosphere.

He emphasized that every citizen should actively take part in tree plantation campaign and plays their due role to tackle growing environmental issues.

He urged the people to come forward and plant more trees, so that greenery may be ensured for a healthy society.

President Chamber of Agriculture Larkana division Syed Siraj Auliya Rashidi, said that there were large forests in Kherthar mountain range before 1921, which disappeared over time.

Earlier, Sindh Minister Abdul Bari Patafi inaugurated the spring campaign by planting saplings in Rashidi Farm Naudero.

On the occasion, Secretary General of Larkana Bar Association Imdad Tunio and other lawyers, agricultural experts and related officers were present.

Related Topics

Sindh Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Lawyers Agriculture Bari Larkana Naudero Chamber May From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends address of Saif bin Za ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends address of Saif bin Zayed at World Government Summit ..

16 minutes ago
 Rwandan Prime Minister visits Museum of the Future

Rwandan Prime Minister visits Museum of the Future

46 minutes ago
 Spain to Allocate $75Mln for Cooperation With Afri ..

Spain to Allocate $75Mln for Cooperation With African Countries - Foreign Minist ..

47 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Russian Antarctic Stations Functioning ..

Lavrov Says Russian Antarctic Stations Functioning as Usual

47 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says West Gagging Press Coverage o ..

Russia's Lavrov Says West Gagging Press Coverage of Hersh's Nord Stream Report

47 minutes ago
 ECP protest: LHC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan pl ..

ECP protest: LHC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan plea for protective bail till Fe ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.