Sindh Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Abdul Bari Patafi inaugurates spring tree plantation campaign

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Abdul Bari Patafi on Wednesday said farmers should plant more saplings on their land and come towards agro-forestry that would not only increase their income but also protect the country from environmental pollution.

He said this while addressing an inaugural ceremony of the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign on the premises of Rashdi Farm Naudero (Larkana), organized by the Chamber of Agriculture Larkana.

He said that it was our mission to plant a maximum number of trees, and it should be expanded further. He said Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto wants to make Sindh a lush and green valley. To advance its mission and make Sindh greener, farmers should support in planting more saplings, he added.

The minister said that trees play an important role in society's changing environment atmosphere.

He emphasized that every citizen should actively take part in tree plantation campaign and plays their due role to tackle growing environmental issues.

He urged the people to come forward and plant more trees, so that greenery may be ensured for a healthy society.

President Chamber of Agriculture Larkana division Syed Siraj Auliya Rashidi, said that there were large forests in Kherthar mountain range before 1921, which disappeared over time.

Earlier, Sindh Minister Abdul Bari Patafi inaugurated the spring campaign by planting saplings in Rashidi Farm Naudero.

On the occasion, Secretary General of Larkana Bar Association Imdad Tunio and other lawyers, agricultural experts and related officers were present.