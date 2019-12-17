Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pachohu addressed at open Kachehri

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pachohu issued orders for immediate resolution of the problems and issues presented by general public at the open katchehry addressed by her here on Tuesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pachohu issued orders for immediate resolution of the problems and issues presented by general public at the open katchehry addressed by her here on Tuesday.

Minister said that on the directives of party leadership all provincial ministers would hold open kachehries in all the districts of province to hear the grievances of common man and resolve the same at their doorstep.

Minister instructed officials of all government departments to resolve the genuine issues of public being faced by them or in other case officials creating hurdles would face strict legal action.

On the occasion, provincial minister advised youths applying for jobs that the Sindh government would soon publish advertisements for recruitment of vacant posts in all departments shall apply for jobs so that jobs could be provided on merit basis.

Public attending the open katchehry submitted score of complaints and applications against illegal and forced occupation of land and property, construction of roads, facilities of schools and health centers apart from complaints against the departments of police, Revenue, Irrigation, Education, Public Health and other departments.

Provincial minister issued on the spot orders to Deputy Commissioner, SSP, Additional Director Education, XEN Irrigation and Public Health department and other officials of concerned departments present on the occasion to immediately resolve the legitimate issues of the people and party workers and see that no one should be obliged for any illegal work.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar, SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio, Additional Director education Razi Khan Jamali, Director Information Shafiq Hussain Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, PPP District President Ali Akbar Jamali, Chairman Municipal Committee Muhammad Azeem Mughal, Choudhry Javed Arain, officials from all departments and public in large number attended the open kachehry.