Sindh Minister For Human Settlement Passes Way Due To Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:57 PM

Sindh Minister for Human Settlement passes way due to coronavirus

Sindh Minister for Human Settlement, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, suffering from coronavirus for last few days passed away here on Tuesday evening

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlement, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, suffering from coronavirus for last few days passed away here on Tuesday evening.

According to official sources the minister also an MPA from Malir had to be put on ventilator due to his precarious condition but could not survive.

