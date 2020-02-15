Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch distributes awards

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on Saturday distributed awards among the people belonging to different walks of life including journalists, lawyers and political and social figures on their good performance in their respective fields

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on Saturday distributed awards among the people belonging to different walks of life including journalists, lawyers and political and social figures on their good performance in their respective fields.

The ceremony was organized by Malir National Press Club in honor of member of District Council Mir Abbas Talpur, Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party Malir at Gulshan-e-Hadeed here, said a statement.

MPA Mohammad Sajid Jokhio, President National Press Club Waheed Murad Sial and party workers also attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that the younger generation should pay attention to their education for their better future. Meanwhile, a dinner was organised in honor of MuftiMuneeb-ur-Rehman in Malir.