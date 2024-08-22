Open Menu

Sindh Minister For Industries And Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Takes Notice Of Factory Fires In Karachi

Published August 22, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, taking notice of factory fire incidents in Karachi, on Thursday instructed the officials concerned to probe into the matter for ensuring workers safety.

The minister instructed the MD Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) to take all possible measures for safety of workers and investigate the incidents of fire in factories in New Karachi and Orangi Town to ascertain the reasons.

All possible measures should be taken to prevent fire incidents, Jam Ikramullah stressed and urged the factory owners to make adequate arrangements for preventing such accidents by compliance of safety rules in factories.

