UrduPoint.com

Sindh Minister For Industries And Cooperatives Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Invites Iranian Investors To Set Up Industries In SEZs In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Sindh Minister for Industries and Cooperatives Jam Ikramullah Dharejo invites Iranian investors to set up industries in SEZs in Sindh

Sindh Minister for Industries and Cooperatives Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday has stressed on need for further promoting the ties between Pakistan and Iran and said that there were enormous trade and investment opportunities in the two brotherly countries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Cooperatives Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday has stressed on need for further promoting the ties between Pakistan and Iran and said that there were enormous trade and investment opportunities in the two brotherly countries.

During his visit of Iran's single country exhibition here at Expo Centre Karachi, the minister said that there were deep historical, religious and cultural relations between Pakistan and Iran and it was necessary to further promote trade relations between the two countries.

Welcoming the Iranian investors, Dharejo invited them to set up industries in the Special Economic Zones of the province. He also assured every possible assistance and facilities on behalf of the Sindh government in this regard.

He hoped that such exhibitions would help promote trade and business relations between the two countries.

The minister visited various stalls and expressed keen interest in Iranian products.

Secretary Industries and Trade Rasheed Solangi was accompanied by the minister.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Business Iran Visit Government

Recent Stories

Four Security personnel embrace martyrdom in terro ..

Four Security personnel embrace martyrdom in terrorist attack from Iranian soil

17 minutes ago
 European Parliament Urges EU to Send More Weapons ..

European Parliament Urges EU to Send More Weapons to Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 ASP City Bahawalpur transferred

ASP City Bahawalpur transferred

2 minutes ago
 Dr Azhar visits Kotli hospital to inspect faciliti ..

Dr Azhar visits Kotli hospital to inspect facilities

2 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) declares appointmen ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) declares appointment of Aamir Nadeem as NCH Regis ..

2 minutes ago
 3350 accused on parole in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

3350 accused on parole in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.