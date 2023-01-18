Sindh Minister for Industries and Cooperatives Jam Ikramullah Dharejo invites Iranian investors to set up industries in SEZs in Sindh

Sindh Minister for Industries and Cooperatives Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday has stressed on need for further promoting the ties between Pakistan and Iran and said that there were enormous trade and investment opportunities in the two brotherly countries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Cooperatives Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday has stressed on need for further promoting the ties between Pakistan and Iran and said that there were enormous trade and investment opportunities in the two brotherly countries.

During his visit of Iran's single country exhibition here at Expo Centre Karachi, the minister said that there were deep historical, religious and cultural relations between Pakistan and Iran and it was necessary to further promote trade relations between the two countries.

Welcoming the Iranian investors, Dharejo invited them to set up industries in the Special Economic Zones of the province. He also assured every possible assistance and facilities on behalf of the Sindh government in this regard.

He hoped that such exhibitions would help promote trade and business relations between the two countries.

The minister visited various stalls and expressed keen interest in Iranian products.

Secretary Industries and Trade Rasheed Solangi was accompanied by the minister.