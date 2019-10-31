UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Minister For Industries,Commerce And Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Expresses Grief Over Train Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:15 PM

Sindh Minister for Industries,Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo expresses grief over train incident

Sindh Minister for Industries,Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Thursday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives due to eruption of fire in train in Rahim Yar Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries,Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Thursday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives due to eruption of fire in train in Rahim Yar Khan.

In a statement, Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and early recovery of injured.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Fire Rahim Yar Khan Commerce

Recent Stories

UAE ensures clean drinking water to Yemen&#039;s R ..

2 minutes ago

UVAS International Conference on “Food Safety th ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Got No Confirmation of Reports on Syria-Tur ..

2 minutes ago

N. Korea Fired 2 Missiles to Range of Around 217-2 ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs receives delegation from Community D ..

17 minutes ago

UN deputy chief calls for end of sexual violence i ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.