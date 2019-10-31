Sindh Minister for Industries,Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo expresses grief over train incident

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries,Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Thursday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives due to eruption of fire in train in Rahim Yar Khan.

In a statement, Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and early recovery of injured.