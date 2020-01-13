Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani condoles death of ex-IO M.Iqbal

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Information Officer Muhammad Iqbal who died here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Information Officer Muhammad Iqbal who died here on Monday.

In a condolence message he has prayed that Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, Director Press Information Sindh Ms. Zeenat Jehan chaired a condolence meeting for the departed soul of M.Iqbal at her office here.

All the officials of the Directorate prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss.