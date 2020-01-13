UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Minister For Information And Labour Saeed Ghani Condoles Death Of Ex-IO M.Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:52 PM

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani condoles death of ex-IO M.Iqbal

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Information Officer Muhammad Iqbal who died here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Information Officer Muhammad Iqbal who died here on Monday.

In a condolence message he has prayed that Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, Director Press Information Sindh Ms. Zeenat Jehan chaired a condolence meeting for the departed soul of M.Iqbal at her office here.

All the officials of the Directorate prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss.

Related Topics

Sindh Died May Family Labour

Recent Stories

Reason for which Siddiqui left federal cabinet sur ..

2 minutes ago

Aviation Committee Says Completed Decoding Recorde ..

2 minutes ago

Decision on Tariffs for Russian Oil Transit Via Be ..

2 minutes ago

83% of Pakistanis who had food delivered at home i ..

32 minutes ago

All Pakistani inmates with completed terms sent ho ..

2 minutes ago

Health experts advises to adopt measures to preven ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.