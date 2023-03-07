UrduPoint.com

Sindh Minister For Information, Transport And Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, For Expediting Work On BRT Red Line Project

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, for expediting work on BRT Red Line project

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Tuesday, directed to expedite development work on BRT Red Line project to prevent any delay in the first bio gas public transport project of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ):Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Tuesday, directed to expedite development work on BRT Red Line project to prevent any delay in the first bio gas public transport project of Pakistan.

The minister, while presiding over a meeting held here to review progress on Redline Project of Karachi Bus Rapid Transit system, also assured that Sindh government and Trans-Karachi would solve all the problems being faced by the contractors of the project and provide them all possible assistance in the regard.

He said that Sindh government was fully aware of the situation and considered every single day as important for the completion of the project.

Sharjeel Memon said that citizens were facing severe traffic problems at Sabzi Mandi, Baitul Mukarram, civic centre and other areas of the metropolis due to construction work while the cost of the project was increasing due to inflation as well.

The minister instructed the CEO Trans Karachi to convene a daily meeting to review speed of work on the project and submit progress report on weekly basis to the ministry. "I will visit the project site after two days to personally monitor the situation," he added.

During the meeting, the minister also contacted Asian Development Bank's Transport Specialist Lloyd Wright on video link and discussed the project. It was agreed to make SOPs to prevent any future delay in the project.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport and CEO Trans Karachi Abdul Halim Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Zubair Channa and General Manager Infrastructure Trans Karachi Pir Sajjad Sarhandi as well as project contractors and consultants.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Visit Traffic Progress SITE Gas Asian Development Bank All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pak ..

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 Others Found Alive - Governor

3 minutes ago
 Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women' ..

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women's history week in senate

3 minutes ago
 Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqb ..

Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 Germany Lacks Combat-Ready Tanks for NATO Very Hig ..

Germany Lacks Combat-Ready Tanks for NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force - ..

3 minutes ago
 Shab-e-Baraat observed amid strict security measur ..

Shab-e-Baraat observed amid strict security measures

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.