Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, for expediting work on BRT Red Line project

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Tuesday, directed to expedite development work on BRT Red Line project to prevent any delay in the first bio gas public transport project of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ):Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Tuesday, directed to expedite development work on BRT Red Line project to prevent any delay in the first bio gas public transport project of Pakistan.

The minister, while presiding over a meeting held here to review progress on Redline Project of Karachi Bus Rapid Transit system, also assured that Sindh government and Trans-Karachi would solve all the problems being faced by the contractors of the project and provide them all possible assistance in the regard.

He said that Sindh government was fully aware of the situation and considered every single day as important for the completion of the project.

Sharjeel Memon said that citizens were facing severe traffic problems at Sabzi Mandi, Baitul Mukarram, civic centre and other areas of the metropolis due to construction work while the cost of the project was increasing due to inflation as well.

The minister instructed the CEO Trans Karachi to convene a daily meeting to review speed of work on the project and submit progress report on weekly basis to the ministry. "I will visit the project site after two days to personally monitor the situation," he added.

During the meeting, the minister also contacted Asian Development Bank's Transport Specialist Lloyd Wright on video link and discussed the project. It was agreed to make SOPs to prevent any future delay in the project.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport and CEO Trans Karachi Abdul Halim Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Zubair Channa and General Manager Infrastructure Trans Karachi Pir Sajjad Sarhandi as well as project contractors and consultants.