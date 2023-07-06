Open Menu

Sindh Minister For Information, Transport And Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon For Diverting All Energies To Complete BRT Red Line In Time

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday underscored the need to divert all energies for completing Red Line BRT Project at the earliest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ):Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday underscored the need to divert all energies for completing Red Line BRT Project at the earliest.

The minister pre ver a meeting to review the progress and challenges faced by Red Line BRT project, said that efforts of all stakeholders were required for early completion of the BRT project.

He further instructed to take steps for ensuring that the citizens did not face any inconvenience during the ongoing construction work on the project.

He directed to leave no stone unturned for resolving issues being faced in the Red Line BRT project as millions of people of Karachi would be benefited from the project.

The meeting also discussed the progress in construction work of the Tank Chowk to Safooran Chowrangi underpass being constructed as a part of the BRT Red Line project.

A committee was also formed in the meeting to monitor and review the progress of work on the Red Line BRT project on a daily basis.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Salim Rajput, CEO Trans Karachi Tufail Palijo, Chairman BOD Trans Karachi Suresh Lodhi, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Asian Development Bank representative Shaukat Ali Alvi, GM Trans Karachi Pir Sajjad, BRT Consultant Sir James, Sohail Abdi and others.

Later, the monitoring and review committee headed by Secretary Transport Salim Rajput conducted physical inspection of the Red Line BRT project and reviewed the construction work and potential problems.

