Sindh Minister for Interior visits Central Police Office in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Minister for Interior, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, visited the Central Police Office in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Sindh Minister for Interior, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, visited the Central Police Office in Karachi.

On this occasion, IG Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, Additional IG Khadim Hussain Rind, and other senior police officers welcomed the Home Minister.

Upon his arrival, the police presented a guard of honor and the Minister laid flowers at the memorial for the martyrs in the CPO, offered prayers, and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the police martyrs.

During the visit, the IG Sindh briefed the Provincial Minister on the law and order situation in the province and police measures related to it. SSPs from all districts of the province were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister said that the law and order situation in the upper areas of Sindh and Karachi is not satisfactory. Efforts to combat dacoits need to be intensified. It is imperative to rid the areas of Kashmore, Ghotki, and Shikarpur districts of dacoits.

He addressed the officers, stating that those SSPs who fail to perform their duties will be replaced. Moreover, the transfer posting of SHOs will be conducted by SSPs of all districts, including Karachi, who will be held accountable for their performance.

During the visit, IG Sindh also briefed about the Karachi Safe City Project, informing that cameras are being installed under the Sindh Smart Surveillance System (S4) on internal and external routes of Karachi.

The cameras have also been installed on various roads and highways in line with the concept of community policing.

The IG Sindh police also arranged a tour of various departments of the CPO for the Provincial Minister for home.

On this occasion, the Provincial Minister for Home and law met with newly appointed SSPs from various districts of Sindh, assessed the performance of newly promoted SPs through DSPs, and expressed good wishes.