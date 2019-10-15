UrduPoint.com
Sindh Minister For Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Reviews Arrangements For Rabi-ul-Awwal

Tue 15th October 2019

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has directed that cleanliness and lighting on roads and streets as well provision of water be ensured before month of Rabi-ul- Awwal.

Presiding over a meeting with officials of the local Government Sukkur,the Minister directed the municipal officers to ensure cleanliness in areas, roads, government buildings and all places where religious gatherings would be organised.

The Minister also directed the officers of the Sukkur Municipal Administration to ensure regular water supply and cleaning of choked sewerage lines. He warned officers concerned that no inefficiency would be tolerated in connection with the provision of Municipal services.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah ordered all the Taluka Administrators to personally supervise all arrangements made for the provision of maximum facilities to the citizens.

