Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Shah lays foundation stone of Rs 2b Johar Underpass

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Shah laid the foundation stone of Rs.2 billion Jauhar underpass at Johar Chowrangi here on Monday.

Provincial Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Sindh CM's Coordinator Shahzad Memon were also present on the occasion.

Nasir Shah said that the underpass will be completed within a short period of time to improve traffic flow and travel facilities.

He said that one kilometer of this underpass project will cost Rs.2 billion.

Later, talking to media on the occasion, Nasir Hussain Shah told a questioner that contact has been made with Jamaat-e-Islami, but we have not made any contact with Pakistan Trehreek-e-Insaaf.

He said that the mayor will be from Karachi and all the PPP workers are eligible for the mayor. Karachi people remember Murtaza Wahab today, he added.

He said that PPP has not made any final decision for the mayor yet.

He said that Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman is much respected and he has talked to him many times that the mayor will be from the party with majority votes.