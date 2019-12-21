Sindh Minister for local govt and Forest, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah hold open katchery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for local government and Forest, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah held an open katchery in the premises of office of Deputy Commissioner on the special directives of Sindh Government in order to hear the problems and issues of general public and resolve the same on priority basis. Minister heard the grievances of people and issue orders on the spot to administration to resolve these issues.

Addressing the occasion minister said that according to the vision of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ministers and advisors of provincial government were holding open katchehries in all the district province to listen and solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps on the instructions of Sindh Government.Minister said that he was here today to listen the problems and to resolve them. He said that the people here presented the issues of their own areas those pertain to drainage, cleaning, street construction, education, health, electricity bills, revenue, police, municipalities, irrigation, development works and other issues submitted applications for early resolution of these issues.

Minister said that the jobs to unemployed youths would be given purely on merit basis. On the occasion, Murad Baloch informed the provincial minister that "sports grounds are not available in Old Nawabshah area and the requirement here is of two playgrounds for promoting healthy activities".

Minister assured that one playground would soon be constructed to promote healthy activities in the Old Nawabshah area. Another complainant informed minister that in his Union Council RO plants have been closed down while the waste chemicals coming out of the Al-noor Sugar Mill were being released into the canal which was causing stomach and other diseases among people. Minister directs deputy commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad to visit closed RO plant and stop the administration of Al-noor Sugar Mill from releasing waste water in canal.

On this occasion Member Provincial Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Secretary Municipality Zahid Hussain Khemtiyu, Chairman District Council Sardar Jam Tamachi Unar, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tanio, PPP District President Ali Akbar Jamali, Director Information Shafiq Hussain Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro, Chairman Municipal Committee Mohammed Azeem Mughal, District and Tehsil Officials, Town and UC Chairmen, journalists , representatives of social welfare organizations and citizens attended the open katchehry in large numbers.