Sindh Minister For Minorities Affairs Gianchand Israni Condoles Killing Of Minor Girl

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Gianchand Israni condoles killing of minor girl

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Gianchand Israni on Monday condoled the demise of minor girl who was molested and brutally killed in a village of Tando and handed over cheque of Rs.500,000 to her heirs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Gianchand Israni on Monday condoled the demise of minor girl who was molested and brutally killed in a village of Tando and handed over cheque of Rs.500,000 to her heirs.

The minister assured the family that the culprits involved in this act of innocent Nisha Kolhi would be brought to the book.

He informed that the Pakistan Peoples Party's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari instructed him to visit the bereaved family.

Israni also assured the family that they would be provided protection from the criminals charged in FIR of Nisha whose dead body was found hanging from a tree on June 21 in village Qaim Babbur.

"It was an intolerable incident," he observed.

The minister said the provincial government was taking all possible steps to ensure the well-being of the minorities.

"Sindh is a land of peace, harmony and love and no one can break this harmony through such brutal incidents," he believed.

