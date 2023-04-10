Close
Sindh Minister For Minority Affairs Giyan Chand Esrani, Bishop Frederick John Cut Easter Cake

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Giyan Chand Esrani, Bishop Frederick John cut Easter cake

Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Giyan Chand Esrani and Bishop Frederick John cut the Easter cake at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Church Saddar area here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Giyan Chand Esrani and Bishop Frederick John cut the Easter cake at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Church Saddar area here.

The Provincial Minister of Minority Affairs while congratulating the Christian community on Easter said that Easter conveys a message of love, brotherhood and harmony, said a statement on Monday.

The minister said that the Christian community has played a significant role in the development of Pakistan.

President PPP Karachi Division Mushtaq Mattoo, Anwer Sardar, Locus Peter and others were also present.

