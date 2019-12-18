UrduPoint.com
Sindh Minister For Municipal Affairs To Hold Open Kachehry 21st

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar in an announcement for general public said that on the directives of the Sindh Chief Minister, Sindh Minister for Municipal Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah would hold open kachehry on December 21, 2019 at 11 am on Saturday in the premises of office of Deputy Commissioner.

Minister would hear the problems and issues of the people and would issue instructions to the authorities concerned to solve these issues.

Deputy Commissioner in a correspondence to officials of all universities, provincial and Federal departments working in the district, to ensure their participation in the open kachehry.

The announcement has also appealed general public to attend the open kachehry and present their problems in order to solve the issues in a timely manner.

