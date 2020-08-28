UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Minister For Public Health Engineering Visits Deeplo

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:16 PM

Sindh minister for Public Health Engineering visits Deeplo

The Sindh Minister for Public Health Engineering, Mir Shabbir Bijarani has directed concerned officers to ensure drainage of rainwater accumulated in low lying localities of Deeplo town at the earliest to provide relief to masses

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sindh Minister for Public Health Engineering, Mir Shabbir Bijarani has directed concerned officers to ensure drainage of rainwater accumulated in low lying localities of Deeplo town at the earliest to provide relief to masses.

During a visit to Deeplo on Friday to review the situation, the minister said that the Public Health Engineering department was performing its responsibilities for immediate disposal of rain water and additional machinery had been installed to drain out water from Allah wala chowk a low lying area with accumulation of water.

On the occasion, the focal person for the rain emergency Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Usman Almani, MPA Arbab Lutfullah and other officials were accompanied by Bijarani.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Visit

Recent Stories

Verstappen is hot while Mercedes form cools

39 seconds ago

W.African bloc demands civilian transition in Mali ..

41 seconds ago

UK lorry migrant deaths 'ringleader' admits mansla ..

42 seconds ago

Chohan hails Pak Army's rescue operation in Karach ..

44 seconds ago

Hamilton is the best of champions, says engine bos ..

45 seconds ago

German Foreign Minister Says Pressure on Russia in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.