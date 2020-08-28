Sindh minister for Public Health Engineering visits Deeplo

The Sindh Minister for Public Health Engineering, Mir Shabbir Bijarani has directed concerned officers to ensure drainage of rainwater accumulated in low lying localities of Deeplo town at the earliest to provide relief to masses

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sindh Minister for Public Health Engineering, Mir Shabbir Bijarani has directed concerned officers to ensure drainage of rainwater accumulated in low lying localities of Deeplo town at the earliest to provide relief to masses.

During a visit to Deeplo on Friday to review the situation, the minister said that the Public Health Engineering department was performing its responsibilities for immediate disposal of rain water and additional machinery had been installed to drain out water from Allah wala chowk a low lying area with accumulation of water.

On the occasion, the focal person for the rain emergency Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Usman Almani, MPA Arbab Lutfullah and other officials were accompanied by Bijarani.