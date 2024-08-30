Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of Matiari as calamity-hit district to aid rain-affected people

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman has announced that the Sindh government will be recommended to declare Matiari as a calamity hit district so that the rain-affected people particularly farmers can get maximum relief

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman has announced that the Sindh government will be recommended to declare Matiari as a calamity hit district so that the rain-affected people particularly farmers can get maximum relief.

He directed the district administration to compile a complete report on the damages and submit it for further action. The minister shared these views during a media briefing following an important meeting on rain emergencies at the Deputy Commissioner office.

In response to a question, he mentioned that the Sindh government has repaired the RBOD and MNV Drain using its financial resources.

He also expressed concern over the difficulties faced by the people due to ongoing load shedding. The Sindh minister emphasized that all government departments in Matiari district were actively working during the rain emergency and warned that any negligence would not be tolerated.

The minister assured that farmers with up to 35 acres of affected land would be provided relief.

He also visited Matiari, Hala and New Saeedabad to assess the situation caused by the heavy rains.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh briefed on the post-rain situation, revealing that Hala has recorded 250 mm of rainfall, Matiari 227 mm and Saeedabad 187 mm since August 24.

He said that 4 people died and 7 were injured in various accidents, 521 houses were completely and partially damaged. The process of drain water was going on through 22 machines of PDMA, and necessary relief supplies and machinery were also requested to the PDMA, he added.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Matiari District Council Makhdoom Ahmed Zaman, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmed Khahro, Vice Chairman Syed Murtaza Ali Shah, Chairman Bhit Shah Town Committee Syed Khawar Hussain Shah, officials of Rescue 1122, Motorway, PDMA, Revenue, Local Government, Public Health, Irrigation and the SCARP TubeWell Division.