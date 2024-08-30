- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of Matiari as calamity ..
Sindh Minister For Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman Urges Declaration Of Matiari As Calamity-hit District To Aid Rain-affected People
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 11:09 PM
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman has announced that the Sindh government will be recommended to declare Matiari as a calamity hit district so that the rain-affected people particularly farmers can get maximum relief
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman has announced that the Sindh government will be recommended to declare Matiari as a calamity hit district so that the rain-affected people particularly farmers can get maximum relief.
He directed the district administration to compile a complete report on the damages and submit it for further action. The minister shared these views during a media briefing following an important meeting on rain emergencies at the Deputy Commissioner office.
In response to a question, he mentioned that the Sindh government has repaired the RBOD and MNV Drain using its financial resources.
He also expressed concern over the difficulties faced by the people due to ongoing load shedding. The Sindh minister emphasized that all government departments in Matiari district were actively working during the rain emergency and warned that any negligence would not be tolerated.
The minister assured that farmers with up to 35 acres of affected land would be provided relief.
He also visited Matiari, Hala and New Saeedabad to assess the situation caused by the heavy rains.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh briefed on the post-rain situation, revealing that Hala has recorded 250 mm of rainfall, Matiari 227 mm and Saeedabad 187 mm since August 24.
He said that 4 people died and 7 were injured in various accidents, 521 houses were completely and partially damaged. The process of drain water was going on through 22 machines of PDMA, and necessary relief supplies and machinery were also requested to the PDMA, he added.
The meeting was attended by Chairman Matiari District Council Makhdoom Ahmed Zaman, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmed Khahro, Vice Chairman Syed Murtaza Ali Shah, Chairman Bhit Shah Town Committee Syed Khawar Hussain Shah, officials of Rescue 1122, Motorway, PDMA, Revenue, Local Government, Public Health, Irrigation and the SCARP TubeWell Division.
Recent Stories
AJK PM expresses grief over the demise of ex-AJK minister Gul Khandan
Third offshore patrol vessel PNS HUNAIN arrives Karachi
Media professionals call to work for public interests not vested interests
Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of terrorism: Advisor Malik
Security of banks to be enhanced in DIKhan
ECP draws attention of contesting candidates for bye-election in NA-171 to provi ..
Sikandar Sultan meets Chairman Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Several milk shops and fast food outlets' owners netted for adulteration in Mirp ..
Five bogies of goods train derail near Kotri railway station
Ceremony held in honor of athletes winning medals internationally
PTI spreading negative propaganda to gain political mileage: Coordinator to Prim ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Third offshore patrol vessel PNS HUNAIN arrives Karachi44 minutes ago
-
Media professionals call to work for public interests not vested interests44 minutes ago
-
Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of terrorism: Advisor Malik47 minutes ago
-
Security of banks to be enhanced in DIKhan50 minutes ago
-
ECP draws attention of contesting candidates for bye-election in NA-171 to provisions section 18248 minutes ago
-
Sikandar Sultan meets Chairman Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan50 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme50 minutes ago
-
Five bogies of goods train derail near Kotri railway station48 minutes ago
-
PTI spreading negative propaganda to gain political mileage: Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsa ..47 minutes ago
-
Electricity’s demand continuously decreasing: Senate body told47 minutes ago
-
RIUJ lauds Pb govt for taking action against land mafia in Murree47 minutes ago
-
PTI KP Govt puts another competent, best performing officer on hitlist47 minutes ago