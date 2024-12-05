- Home
Sindh Minister For Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman To Inaugurate Rescue Service Centre In DHA
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman will inaugurate Rescue Service Centre in DHA phase-1 on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman will inaugurate Rescue Service Centre in DHA phase-1 on Friday.
The Service Centre will provide rescue services to the people of the area in case of emergencies.
The Rescue 1122 centres are being mobilized to provide services to the masses and DHA centre would also provide services such as fire rescue service, flood rescue services and water rescue services to the people in emergency situation.
Earlier, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will also be signed among Defense Housing Authority and the Rescue 1122 at DHA office.
