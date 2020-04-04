Sindh Minister for Relief Makhdoom Mehboob-u-Zaman presides video link meeting about corona situation

(@FahadShabbir)

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Relief Makhdoom Mehboob-u-Zaman has directed district administration to take stern action against violators of lockdown, announced by provincial government to fight against deadly virus.

He said this while chairing a video link meeting with district administration of Matiari on Saturday.

Minister asked district administration to start distribution of ration among needy and poor people who were confined to their homes after administering lockdown. Minister further said that Sindh govt and PPP's leadership created awareness among masses about corona disease and motivated Sindh a well as Pakistan for taking concerted efforts to tackle corona virus threat.

He said that whole nation should get united to contain spread of fatal virus because fighting with corona was not limited to only one province but was national cause. Minister appreciated the role of Doctors,Paramedical staff, Revenue officers,Police, Rangers, Pak Army and other institutions, who were standing in battle against lethal virus as front line warrirors.

Deputy commissioner Matiari Ghulam Hyder Chandio, speaking at meeting said that district administration, Police, health and officers of other departments were playing their role in sincere efforts being taken against defeating deadly pandemic.

Focal person on corona virus in district Dr Zahir u din Memon, sharing information about Quarantine, Isolation, detection of suspect corona patients said that for this purpose 24 Rapid response teams were constituted, whereas two Quarantine centers ware being established at Hunarmand colony of Hala and district head quarter hospital Matiari.

Focal person further said that 2 persons of Matiari district tested negative for corona virus who were brought to hospital on corona supspect. Among others Additional deputy commissioner 2 Ishtiaq Ahmed Mangi, district health officer (DHO) Dr Ghulam Rasool wasvano, Focal person Dr Zahir u din Memon, Deputy director Information Muhammad Sabir kaka, Assistant commissioner Hala Abdul Majeed Zahrani, ADHO Dr Imtiaz kaka and staff officer kamran khaskheli also attended meeting.