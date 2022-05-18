Sindh minister for resolving problems of Cooperative housing societies' residents

Sindh Minister for Cooperative Societies, Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday directed officers concerned to resolve problems of the residents of cooperative housing societies on priority

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Cooperative Societies, Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday directed officers concerned to resolve problems of the residents of cooperative housing societies on priority.

The provincial minister, during his visit to Registrar Cooperative's Office, directed the officers to conduct timely audit of cooperative housing societies and to pay regular visits so that first-hand information could be gathered about their issues and necessary actions could be taken.

Stressing on immediate measures to address the shortage of staff in the department, he instructed to expedite the process of promotion of employees, adding that they (department) must write to the Sindh Public Service Commission for recruitment to the vacant posts of Assistant Registrar.