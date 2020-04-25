UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Minister For Revenue And Relief Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman

Takes Notice Of Law And Order Situation In District

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 04:31 PM

Sindh Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman takes notice of law and order situation in district

Sindh Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman while taking serious notice over the law and order situation with increasing crimes in the district has asked to Senior Superintendent of Police to take strict action against crimes and criminals and maintain the writ of law

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman while taking serious notice over the law and order situation with increasing crimes in the district has asked to Senior Superintendent of Police to take strict action against crimes and criminals and maintain the writ of law.

In his directives to SSP on Saturday, the minister also expressed annoyance over organizing "Kabadi" matches during lockdown and escape of COVID-19 affected persons from isolation ward of the hospital.

He directed him to hold meeting with the Deputy Superintendents of Police and Station House Officers of all three talukas of the district and ask them to initiate strict legal action against outlaws and submit detail report of their performance within five days. He also directed the implementation of Section 144 Cr.P.C. in strict manner and protection to life and property of law abiding people.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Law And Order Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Collision between ambulance and truck leaves four ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapons Firing In Nort ..

17 minutes ago

DoE issues 2019 Annual Technical Report

20 minutes ago

Ajman Transport Authority links digital services w ..

20 minutes ago

Lawsuits by US States Blaming China for COVID-19 M ..

4 minutes ago

Polish presidential vote on May 10 would be 'coup' ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.