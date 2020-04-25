Sindh Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman takes notice of law and order situation in district

Takes Notice Of Law And Order Situation In District

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman while taking serious notice over the law and order situation with increasing crimes in the district has asked to Senior Superintendent of Police to take strict action against crimes and criminals and maintain the writ of law.

In his directives to SSP on Saturday, the minister also expressed annoyance over organizing "Kabadi" matches during lockdown and escape of COVID-19 affected persons from isolation ward of the hospital.

He directed him to hold meeting with the Deputy Superintendents of Police and Station House Officers of all three talukas of the district and ask them to initiate strict legal action against outlaws and submit detail report of their performance within five days. He also directed the implementation of Section 144 Cr.P.C. in strict manner and protection to life and property of law abiding people.