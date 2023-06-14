UrduPoint.com

Sindh Minister For Universities Board And Environment Muhammad Ismail Raho Visits Relief Camps In Different Areas Of Badin

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Sindh Minister for Universities Board and Environment Muhammad Ismail Raho visits relief camps in different areas of Badin

Sindh Minister for Universities Board and Environment Muhammad Ismail Raho along with Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha ShahNawaz Khan and MPA Haji Taj Malah on Wednesday visited different relief camps including Serani and Bhugra Memon and inquired about facilities being provided to people

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Universities board and Environment Muhammad Ismail Raho along with Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha ShahNawaz Khan and MPA Haji Taj Malah on Wednesday visited different relief camps including Serani and Bhugra Memon and inquired about facilities being provided to people.

The Provincial Minister on the occasion distributed food among people accommodated in relief camps.

He said that the Sindh Government on the directives of Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was providing basic facilities to people living in relief camps.

He further said that elected representatives of this area will be present around the clock to serve destitute people.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz giving a briefing said that food, drinking water, and all health facilities were provided to all relief camps while the availability of Doctors and Paramedical staff was also ensured.

He said that fumigation spray is being carried out in camps on a daily basis while in case of electricity failure generators are also kept on standby.

He informed the shifting of people from coastal areas to safe places has been completed. While the remaining people were being rescued with the help of the Army and Rangers.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Army Rangers Electricity Water Badin All From Government

Recent Stories

DC visits THQ Ahmadpur East, inspects various sect ..

DC visits THQ Ahmadpur East, inspects various sections of the hospital

8 minutes ago
 DC inspects construction of various roads

DC inspects construction of various roads

8 minutes ago
 Langu praises CM's role for filling vacant posts i ..

Langu praises CM's role for filling vacant posts in week

8 minutes ago
 Discussion of EU's Next Russia Sanctions Construct ..

Discussion of EU's Next Russia Sanctions Constructive, Agreement Expected Soon - ..

8 minutes ago
 Inter-faith dialogue fosters harmony, understandin ..

Inter-faith dialogue fosters harmony, understanding among different communities: ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE and Indian officials conclude first joint comm ..

UAE and Indian officials conclude first joint committee meeting on CEPA

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.