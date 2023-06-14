Sindh Minister for Universities Board and Environment Muhammad Ismail Raho visits relief camps in different areas of Badin

Sindh Minister for Universities Board and Environment Muhammad Ismail Raho along with Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha ShahNawaz Khan and MPA Haji Taj Malah on Wednesday visited different relief camps including Serani and Bhugra Memon and inquired about facilities being provided to people

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Universities board and Environment Muhammad Ismail Raho along with Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha ShahNawaz Khan and MPA Haji Taj Malah on Wednesday visited different relief camps including Serani and Bhugra Memon and inquired about facilities being provided to people.

The Provincial Minister on the occasion distributed food among people accommodated in relief camps.

He said that the Sindh Government on the directives of Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was providing basic facilities to people living in relief camps.

He further said that elected representatives of this area will be present around the clock to serve destitute people.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz giving a briefing said that food, drinking water, and all health facilities were provided to all relief camps while the availability of Doctors and Paramedical staff was also ensured.

He said that fumigation spray is being carried out in camps on a daily basis while in case of electricity failure generators are also kept on standby.

He informed the shifting of people from coastal areas to safe places has been completed. While the remaining people were being rescued with the help of the Army and Rangers.