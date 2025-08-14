Open Menu

Sindh Minister For Women Development Shahina Sher Ali Pays Tribute To Martyrs, Armed Forces At Independence Day Event

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 01:16 AM

Sindh Minister for Women Development Shahina Sher Ali pays tribute to martyrs, armed forces at Independence Day event

Sindh Minister for Women Development Shahina Sher Ali said that Pakistan’s defenders safeguard the nation’s borders so citizens can sleep peacefully, paying rich tribute to the martyrs and the Armed Forces of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Sindh Minister for Women Development Shahina Sher Ali said that Pakistan’s defenders safeguard the nation’s borders so citizens can sleep peacefully, paying rich tribute to the martyrs and the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

Speaking at "Marka-e-Haq - Independence Day" celebration organized by the Sindh Women Development Department, the Minister said that nations prosper when they remember their special days. She stressed that August 14 is a day of joy and pride, but also a time to remember the founders and defenders of the country.

She saluted the sacrifices of the martyrs of the independence movement, the armed forces, and other law enforcement agencies, and praised the military for making Pakistan’s defense impregnable.

Highlighting the role of women in Pakistan’s history, she said that figures like Fatima Jinnah, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto remain guiding lights, noting their sacrifices for the creation and preservation of the country.

“Pakistan is the fruit of great sacrifices, and protecting it is our foremost duty,” she said, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to patriotism and progress.

Secretary Women Development Department Rasheed Ahmed Zardari also addressed the gathering. Director Hafeez-ur-Rehman, other officials, and staff were present.

Earlier, Shahina Sher Ali distributed gifts among children at the department’s daycare center and cut a cake to mark the occasion. The event began with the national anthem, with participants standing to express their devotion to the country. The venue was decorated with flags, balloons, and lights in celebration of Independence Day.

