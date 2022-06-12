KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Culture and education Syed Sardar Shah has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of former Secretary Culture Abdul Qadir Mangi.

He said, 'I am saddened to hear the news of Abdul Qadir's death.

' He said that the services of the deceased would always be remembered.

Late Abdul Qadir Mangi besides being Secretary Culture also held the slot of Director General (DG) Gorikh Hill Authority, and other posts.