Sindh minister grieves over death of Tariq Aziz

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran television host Tariq Aziz here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran television host Tariq Aziz here on Wednesday.

In a condolence message, he said that the deceased host had his own style in the entertainment industry.

He said that the programme 'Neelam Ghar' in 90s was the favourite show of all of us.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.