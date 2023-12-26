Open Menu

Sindh Minister Highlights Mineral Wealth Potential

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Minerals, Mir Khuda Bakhsh Mari on Tuesday while speaking at an event, said that Sindh province has abundant mineral wealth, including gas, petrol, oil, coal, and granite

According to the report, Mari emphasized Tharparkar's high suicide rates due to poverty and unemployment, he highlighted the need to address residents' rights, particularly in the mineral-rich Karunjhar mountain.

Mari commended the caretaker government's efforts but noted challenges posed by certain elements impeding Thar's development, often using religious and nationalistic rhetoric.

He urged tapping into mineral resources to alleviate the country's debt, citing the neighbouring country's lucrative earnings from global mineral markets. He expressed concern that opposition has hindered mineral utilization in Sindh, making it lag globally.

