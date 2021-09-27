Sindh Minister holds open katchehry in Larkana

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Muhammad Ismail Rahoo on Monday said organized an open court to hear grievances of people

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Muhammad Ismail Rahoo on Monday said organized an open court to hear grievances of people.

The open court was held under the directives of Sindh Chief Minister and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, here at Town Hall Larkana.

The minister informed that the open courts were being organized all over the province to give relief to people at their doorstep.

Few farmers complained that desalting of water canals and drains had not yet been carried out which would be a great loss to tail end irrigation water users during the season. They also complained for shortage of clean drinking water.

Locals also complained against cleanliness in the entire Larkana city and non-lifting of garbage dumped at various localities creating a lot of environmental and health problems for the citizens.

The provincial minister said that efforts were being made to meet the demand for relocation of vegetable and fruit market.

The minister issued orders on the spot, directed the concerned officers to take action and resolve their grievances on the spot and issued instruction the Deputy Commissioner Larkana and Senior Superintendent of Police, Larkana.

On the complaint of people, the provincial minister directed the DEO Elementary Larkana to suspend the Clerk of Government Girls Degree College Badah (Larkana) Sabzatullah Junejo and hold an enquiry into the complaint of corruption in the examination form and admission fee.

The open court was attended by Member National Assembly Khurshid Ahmed Junejo, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio, Senior Superintendent of Police Larkana Imran Qureshi, former Mayor of Larkana Khair Muhammad Sheikh besides, people of different schools of thought, officials of all the departments and concerned officers.

Later, the Provincial Minister, Hina Dastgir and Deputy Commissioner Larkana visited the Press Club Larkana where they met the President of the Press Club and General Secretary and handed over a cheque of Rs. 2,00,000/= for the Press Club on behalf of Larkana Municipal Corporation.