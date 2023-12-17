Open Menu

Sindh Minister Inaugurates Digitalization Of Revenue Land, Online Facilitation Center At ABAD’s Office

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Sindh Minister inaugurates digitalization of Revenue land, Online Facilitation Center at ABAD’s office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Sindh Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Industry and Commerce Muhammad Younis Dagha inaugurated the digitalization of Revenue land and Online Facilitation Center at the office of Association of Builders and Developers Pakistan (ABAD), here Sunday.

On the occasion, Yunus Dagha said, "Caretaker Sindh Government has established a facilitation center in the office of ABAD for digitization of revenue land and provision of online services. Under which ABAD members can now submit their applications at ease and can also get information about their applications online," said a statement.

He said, "Facilities of e-service have been provided in all the revenue offices of Sindh including Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars offices as now the people of the province can submit their applications online in these offices and get results while documents can be received at home by courier."

Muhammad Yunus Dagha said, "Through digitization, the work will be completed with transparency in revenue and the difficulties of the customers will be reduced."

He said, "Through the digitalization of land, we are also computerizing the land records of the entire Sindh, with this process, no one's land ownership record can be changed through manipulation and now no one will be deprived of his right. "

He said, "Through this application, we are providing 10 different services, one of which is the provision of domicile.

"

He said, "E-services launched in the Department of Industry and Commerce and board of Revenue Sindh can also be replicated to more provincial departments."

He said, "Now the lands of Sindh Board of Revenue will be sold through auction so that the money of the people of Sindh remains with the people of Sindh."

Muhammad Yunus Dagha said, "Sindh Board of Revenue is devising the Allotment policy and very soon this policy will be tabled before the caretaker cabinet."

Caretaker Minister Mohammad Yunus Dagha said, "Construction sector can stabilize our GDP a lot and all it needs is attention."

Patron Chief of ABAD Mohsin Shaikhani and Chairman ABAD Asif Sumsum also spoke on the occasion.

She said, "Sindh government has taken a historic step by establishing a facilitation center in the office of ABAD, the representative body of the construction sector."

Mohsin Shaikhani, Asif Sumsum, other officials of ABAD and Senior Member Board of Revenue Sindh Zahid Ali Abbasi, Member RS&EP Abbas Baloch, Deputy Commissioners of various districts of Karachi and other officers were also present in the ceremony. While officers from Hyderabad, Sukkur and other districts of Sindh also participated online.

On the occasion, the officers of Sindh Board of Revenue also answered the questions of the audience.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Hyderabad Sukkur Money Sunday Commerce All From Government Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

13 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

13 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

13 hours ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

13 hours ago
Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

13 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

13 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

13 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

13 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

13 hours ago
 Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan