Sindh Minister Inaugurates Ethiopian Embassy Pavilion At PTM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 07:16 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Syed Zulfiqar Shah, Friday inaugurated the exclusive Tourism Pavilion of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Embassy at the Pakistan travel Mart 2025 (PTM) in Karachi.
The PTM is an annual tourism event in Pakistan where multiple countries and organizations participate to promote themselves and their products and the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad has established its pavilion at the PTM for up to February 2 to represent its diverse culture, centuries old traditions and thriving tourism industry completely transformed on modern lines.
The Honorary Consul of Ethiopia in Karachi Ibrahim Khalid Tawab, along with the Embassy’s staff received the minister upon his arrival at the pavilion.
Speaking on the occasion, the Zulfiqar Shah praised thriving tourism industry of Ethiopia under the leadership of Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the FDR Ethiopia and remarked that the establishment of the Ethiopian Pavilion at the Pakistan
Travel Mart is a reflection of flourishing bilateral relations between the two countries.
The Consul Ibrahim Khalid said the Ethiopia and Pakistan enjoyed strong bilateral relations based on mutual respect and shared values.
