Sindh minister invites business community to make investment in livestock sector

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi has invited the business community to make investment in livestock sector which possessed potential of rapid development.

The Sindh government has been engaged in preparing new policies for rapid development of livestock sector and the business community can take advantage of availing opportunities of profit by making investment in this sector, he said.

The minister expressed these remarks while addressing a reception which hosted by the President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi here at HCSTSI secretariat on Friday.

He said that livestock sector was badly neglected in the past however the present provincial government has initiated various measures which included setting up livestock breeding farms in Karachi and Rohri. The organizing of livestock expo is also the part of the government efforts to attract the people and motivate them to earn profit by making investment in this sector, he added.

Besides livestock development, the minister informed that the government also making efforts for promotion of dairy farming by providing assistance to small farmers and approaching banks for loan for big dairy farmers of the province.