UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Minister Invites Business Community To Make Investment In Livestock Sector

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Sindh minister invites business community to make investment in livestock sector

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi has invited the business community to make investment in livestock sector which possessed potential of rapid development.

The Sindh government has been engaged in preparing new policies for rapid development of livestock sector and the business community can take advantage of availing opportunities of profit by making investment in this sector, he said.

The minister expressed these remarks while addressing a reception which hosted by the President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi here at HCSTSI secretariat on Friday.

He said that livestock sector was badly neglected in the past however the present provincial government has initiated various measures which included setting up livestock breeding farms in Karachi and Rohri. The organizing of livestock expo is also the part of the government efforts to attract the people and motivate them to earn profit by making investment in this sector, he added.

Besides livestock development, the minister informed that the government also making efforts for promotion of dairy farming by providing assistance to small farmers and approaching banks for loan for big dairy farmers of the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Loan Business Hyderabad Bari Chamber Rohri Government Industry

Recent Stories

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan visits Orange Line ..

14 minutes ago

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

18 minutes ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

21 minutes ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

50 minutes ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

52 minutes ago

Dane Bakkegard sets new IRONMAN 70.3 Dubai mark, w ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.