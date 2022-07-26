Sindh Minister Ismail Raho visits different areas of Badin

(@FahadShabbir)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Universities and board Muhammad Ismail Raho on Tuesday visited different areas of Badin and reviewed post rain situation.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Taj Muhammad Malah, Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz and other officers also accompanied with him.

The Provincial Minister directed DC to expedite drainage work of accumulated rain water and hire additional staff if needed.

Minister also instructed DC to drain stagnant water by using machines so that rain water could be cleared out rapidly.

He also paid a visit to Civil Hospital and reviewed the process of drainage work and expressed his annoyance over the slow pace of drainage.

Minister enquired about problems being faced by people and directed Medical superintendent Civil Hospital Badin Dr.Zakir Hussain Khuwaja to ensure availability of better health facilities to patients.

Deputy Commissioner apprised the meeting that with the efforts of Assistant Commissioners and Municipal staff dewatering work was almost completed in the Civil Hospital which had accumulated after heavy downpour.

He said that the district Administration had taken timely steps for protecting people from any inconvenience and fulfilled their responsibilities amicably.