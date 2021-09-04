Sindh Minister Jam Khan Shoro takes notice of public complaint against officials

Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department, Jam Khan Shoro has taken serious notice of various public complaints received against Executive Engineer at lower Pinyari Division, Sujawal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department, Jam Khan Shoro has taken serious notice of various public complaints received against Executive Engineer at lower Pinyari Division, Sujawal.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Sindh Minister also directed the concerned officers for issuance of show cause notice against Executive Engineer Fareed Ahmed Memon.

According to details, the show cause notice was served because of continuously receiving complaints from peoples against him on water theft and failure in resolving pubic grievances.

Executive Engineer Fareed Ahmed Memon has been directed to submit his report within three days.

On this, Provincial Minister, Jam Khan Shoro said that stern actions would be taken against those officers who fail to resolve public grievances on water issues or found negligent in their duties.