Sindh Minister Monitores "Clean Karachi" Drive

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:14 PM

Sindh Minister monitores

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo reviewed the Clean Karachi Campaign during his visit to Korangi along with the provincial minister for energy Imtiaz Shaikh here on Wednesday.

According to a statement, he said that the Clean Karachi Campaign is taking place on the directives of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and all the ministers, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, are monitoring the campaign day and night.

He said that we would clean Karachi from dirt and garbage, adding thatconspirators will continue to do trash politics.

