UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Minister Murtaza Baloch Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:25 PM

Sindh Minister Murtaza Baloch tested positive for coronavirus

Sindh Minister for Human Settlement, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, has said that he had been feeling symptoms of coronavirus for two days before testing positive for coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlement, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, has said that he had been feeling symptoms of coronavirus for two days before testing positive for coronavirus.

He appealed to the people to pray for his speedy recovery from the coronavirus, according to a news release on Friday.

The minister has quarantined himself at his home.

Related Topics

Sindh From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Learn to live with Coronavirus for sometimes as ..

1 minute ago

Aqib Javed warns all cricket bodies of bankruptcy

19 minutes ago

Railways to recruit 4 advisors to revamp departmen ..

5 minutes ago

AJK legislates to constitutes own tax collecting b ..

5 minutes ago

19 more tested positive for coronavirus in GB

5 minutes ago

COVID-19: PTA extends mobile devise blocking deadl ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.