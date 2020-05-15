Sindh Minister Murtaza Baloch tested positive for coronavirus

Sindh Minister for Human Settlement, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, has said that he had been feeling symptoms of coronavirus for two days before testing positive for coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlement, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, has said that he had been feeling symptoms of coronavirus for two days before testing positive for coronavirus.

He appealed to the people to pray for his speedy recovery from the coronavirus, according to a news release on Friday.

The minister has quarantined himself at his home.