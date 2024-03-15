Sindh Minister of Mines and Minerals and Education Sindh Syed Sardar Ali Shah visits Mines and Minerals office

Sindh Minister of Mines and Minerals and Education Sindh Syed Sardar Ali Shah visited the Mines and Minerals office in the Sindh Secretariat here Friday and presided over the introductory meeting held in relation to the performance of the department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Sindh Minister of Mines and Minerals and education Sindh Syed Sardar Ali Shah visited the Mines and Minerals office in the Sindh Secretariat here Friday and presided over the introductory meeting held in relation to the performance of the department.

Provincial Secretary Mines and Minerals Tahir Hussain Sangi, Director General Nisar Ahmad Sheikh, Chief Inspector Mines Syed Mohammad Wasim, and others were present on the occasion.

In the meeting, a detailed review was held regarding mining and minerals in the province.

The provincial minister said that the people of Sindh should get maximum benefit from the mineral resources found in the province and called for ensuring implementation of policy and law regarding mining.

While giving a briefing to the minister, it was told that the department was established in 2001 under the implementation of National Mineral Policy.

The department encompasses development of minerals, mining licenses and permits, supervision of mining activities and collection of royalties. An eight-member Mines Committee is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the law and policy regarding mines and minerals.

Syed Sardar Shah said that there should be a profile study in relation to minerals.

He said that the mineral exploration wing should be made more active, in this regard all resources should be utilized.