Sindh minister offers condolences to victim families of boat capsized in Lake Khenjar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Education and Labor minister Saeed Ghani offered condolence with the family that lost ten lives of its members in a boat drowning incident in Khenjar lake

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh education and Labor minister Saeed Ghani offered condolence with the family that lost ten lives of its members in a boat drowning incident in Khenjar lake.

This was revealed in a statement released here Tuesday.

Ghani said that deaths of ten members of a family was a tragic and unforgettable incident that has saddened the entire city.

"We pray for the deceased that May Allah Almighty grant them a high position in heaven and may Allah Almighty grant patience to the families of the deceased".

Later, Provincial Minister reviewed the ongoing arrangements at the military cemetery for the burial of the deceased.

He directed that all necessary steps be taken for the burial.

Talking to media on the occasion, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani stated that case of the tragedy has been registered and the boatman responsible for the tragedy has also been arrested.

The minister said that fishing boats were being used to take advantage of the rush at recreational places adding that all such boats had been stopped by the administration on Lake Khenjar.

The Chief Minister Sindh has also ordered a transparent investigation into the whole tragedy, he further said.

Saeed Ghani said that instructions have been issued to the concerned authorities for taking strict measures to prevent any such incident in future.

Replying to a question, Saeed Ghani said that the people had also been requested to not board such boats at entertainment venues.

He said that he was grateful to the administration for their cooperation in burying the deceased in the military cemetery.