Sindh Minister Orders Transport Department To Reclaim Its Lands Across Sindh

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 07:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday ordered the Transport department to reclaim its lands across Sindh and directed the relevant authorities to promptly recover all Transport department-owned lands and submit a report.

A high-level meeting was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Sindh's Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, to review the progress of the Yellow Line BRT project.

The meeting was attended by Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, Managing Director of Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Project Director of the Yellow Line BRT Zameer Abbasi, and other officials.

The meeting discussed various technical and administrative challenges of the Yellow Line project, while also reviewing the progress of bridge and depot construction.

During the meeting, Sharjeel Memon directed that Department of Transport to remove the occupations of its owned lands.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Yellow Line BRT is a major public transport project that will offer modern and low-cost travel facilities to the people and instructed all concerned parties to speed up the construction process so that the project could be completed quickly.

The Senior Minister stated that the completion of the Yellow Line BRT project will ease pressure on Karachi’s transport system and provide convenience to passengers.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to overcoming all obstacles and ensuring the project is completed on time.

Project Director Zameer Abbasi briefed the meeting in detail about the current status of the Yellow Line BRT.

He told the meeting that construction work on the project is progressing rapidly to ensure timely completion.

He also gave the meeting briefing on utility transfer issues, which are being sorted out as soon as possible.

