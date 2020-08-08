UrduPoint.com
Sindh Minister Presides Meeting Regarding Monsoon Rain Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:23 AM

Sindh Minister presides meeting regarding monsoon rain arrangements

Sindh Minister for Cultural, Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Friday presided over a meeting with district administration and heads of relevant departments at Darbar Hall

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Cultural, Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Friday presided over a meeting with district administration and heads of relevant departments at Darbar Hall.

According to details on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the provincial Minister had arrived in Mithi after assigning a task of monitoring post-monsoon rain situation and directing precautionary measures to officers concerned.

Among others Adviser to CM for Human Rights Veerji Kolhi, MPA Faqeer Shar Muhammad Balani, MPA Qasim Siraj Somoro, DC Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho, Chairman Municipal Committee Mithi Dr. Manooj Kumar Malani, SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi and other were present in the meeting.

District administration apprised the Minister about measures taken for handling any emergency during monsoon downpour while officers of health department, local government,livestock,irrigation,meteorological,Roads, public health engineering and others departments informed minister about arrangements made, Minister strictly directed officers concerned to remain in their offices and do not leave headquarter without prior permission. He warned that no excuse would not be tolerated in this regard.

Later talking with the media Sardar Shah said that he had arrived here on the special directives of the Chief Minister to review post-rain situations in district which turn lash green after monsoon showers every year.

