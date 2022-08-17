UrduPoint.com

Sindh Minister Reduces SSIC License Fee On Hyderabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Recommendation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 08:06 PM

On recommendation of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sindh Minister for Industries and Trade has reduced the license fee of Sindh Small Industries Corporation by 50 percent

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :On recommendation of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sindh Minister for Industries and Trade has reduced the license fee of Sindh Small Industries Corporation by 50 percent.

The HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui informed on Wednesday that license fee was raised from Rs10 per sq.yds to Rs50 per sq.yds but now this problem of industrialists had been resolved. He urged his counterparts to pay their dues immediately.

Adeel Siddiqui said that he attended 75th meeting of board of Director of the corporation and urged the participants to reduce the license fee.

The HCCI President informed the participants that water shortage in small industries Hyderabad, undermined production process and emphasized the need for laying of 4km water supply line to feed water to industries so that they could continue their production process.

He said Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (Site) had handed over water filtration plant to Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) while binding it down that industries' problems should be resolved on priority basis by taking concrete measures.

The HCCI President said that due to overloading of residential feeders and small industries, the functioning of industries had become a serious issue. He said a separate feeder should be ensured for small industries and under industrial policy the same should be exempted from load shedding.

The minister industries assured the BoD that all genuine problems would be resolved and informed that along with Managing Director Sindh Small Industries Corporation would soon visit HCCI secretariat and discuss problems of industrialists of Hyderabad.

