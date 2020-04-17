UrduPoint.com
Sindh Minister Reviews Arrangements At Quarantine Centre, Isolation Ward

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:42 PM

Sindh minister reviews arrangements at quarantine centre, isolation ward

Minister for Rehabilitation Department, Faraz Ahmed Dero here on Friday visited isolation ward and quarantine centre set up at Polytechnic Institute to review the arrangements in wake of COVID-19

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Rehabilitation Department, Faraz Ahmed Dero here on Friday visited isolation ward and quarantine centre set up at Polytechnic Institute to review the arrangements in wake of COVID-19.

Speaking on the occasion he said that all arrangements were made at hospitals in wake of coronavirus and situation was being monitored thoroughly. He directed health officials to ensure maximum facilities at quarantine centres while police was directed to ensure security there.

Deputy Commissioner Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja briefed the minister that 13 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the district and a patient having domicile of Sanghar was under treatment at Karachi.

The DC said that distribution of ration and disbursement of Ehsaas Emergency Cash assistance were also underway. He told in first phase 10,000 ration bags had been distributed so far while in the second phase 20,000 more bags would be distributed among the deserving families. Non government Organizations (NGOs)were also engaged in ration distribution across the district, he added.

The provincial minister appreciated role of Pakistan Army, Rangers and Police in implementation of lockdown and stressed further scaling up the lockdown and relief activities as per directives of the chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

