Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in LG polls

The latest reports say that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is yet to approve the resignation of Saeed Ghani who is also party president in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2022) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday resigned from his post.

Saeed Ghani made this decision to take part in the upcoming local government (LG) elections.

Taking to Twitter, Ghani who is also PPP Karachi president said that his resignation was not accepted yet.

He wrote, “PPP leadership and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will approve the resignation,”.

The second phase of the LG elections in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad will now take place on August 28.

The second phase of the local body elections will be held on July 24 in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad division. The by-polls on the NA-245 is due to take place on July 27.