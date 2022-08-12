Sindh minister takes notice of attack on students in Karachi University

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards, Muhammad Ismail Rahu on Friday took notice of issue of erasing Shah Abdul Latif's poetry and attack on students' protest in Karachi University

The minister also sought detailed report of the incident from Vice Chancellor of Karachi University, said a handout issued here.

Maintaining peace and order in the university was the first priority of the administration and no one would be allowed to disturb the peace of Karachi University by attacking the peaceful students, Ismail Raho maintained.

He said that strict legal action would be taken against the miscreants who disturbed the peace of the institute.